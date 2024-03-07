Apart from being one of the toughest competitors on the field, Rohit Sharma is also known for his hilarious moments during matches. The India vs England Test series has seen plenty of them and in addition to that, the Indian captain was seen positioning Sarfaraz Khan at leg-slip all by himself. This happened at the end of the 39th over when Rohit walked over to Sarfaraz, held him and put him in the perfect position at leg-slip where he wanted him to be. Coming to the match, India bowled out England for 218 runs with Kuldeep Yadav taking a five-wicket haul and Ravi Ashwin, playing his 100th Test, scalping four. Kuldeep Yadav Completes His Fourth Five-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat in Ind vs Eng 5th Test 2024 Day 1.

Rohit Sharma Hilariously Places Sarfaraz Khan at Leg-Slip

