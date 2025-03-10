Sunil Gavaskar could not contain his excitement and danced with joy as India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title in Dubai on March 9. The cricket legend, part of a star-studded commentary panel for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, was absolutely elated after the Rohit Sharma-led side outclassed New Zealand in a thrilling final to win a record third ICC Champions Trophy title. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Sunil Gavaskar was seen expressing his happiness by dancing and jumping with joy, while the Indian players celebrating with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title at a distance. India now have won two back-to-back ICC titles with this victory. IND vs NZ Memes Go Viral After India National Cricket Team Wins ICC Champions Trophy 2025 With Victory Over New Zealand.

Sunil Gavaskar Dances as India National Cricket Team Stars Celebrate With ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title

𝘿𝙞𝙡 𝙩𝙤𝙝 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙘𝙝𝙖 𝙝𝙖𝙞 𝙟𝙞 😍 Just a glimpse of Sunil Gavaskar's passion and love for Indian cricket! ❤#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar #INDvNZ #ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/0ZJMHjVTIZ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 9, 2025

