Sunil Narine has won the Man of the Match award in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2024. The former West Indies cricketer showed why he was a valuable asset for the Knight Riders with an all-round show. With the ball, Narine dismissed Glenn Maxwell and finished with figures of 1/40. But his impact with the bat was even greater as he slammed 47 runs off 22 balls, which included two fours and five sixes. He and Phil Salt smashed 86 runs in the powerplay, which set up the platform for KKR's win. Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir Hug Each Other, Chat During RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Match; Pics and Videos Go Viral.

Sunil Narine Wins Man of the Match Award

