The young Indian bowler will be playing IPL 2024 season from Sunrisers Hyderabad side. SRH paid an amount of INR 20 Lakh to lock in the deal. Akash has played for CSK and RR previously. Akash has played seven matches in the IPL and has taken five wickets. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Manimaran Siddharth Sold to LSG for INR 2.40 Crore, Kumar Kushagra Goes to DC.

Akash Singh Signs for SRH

Akash Singh is SOLD to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 20 Lakh.#IPLAuction | #IPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

