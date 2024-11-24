Adam Zampa is all set to don the orange jersey as Sunrisers Hyderabad has locked in a deal of INR 2.40 crore to take the Australian wrist spinner with them. Adam Zampa will feature in SRH for the first time and this will be a new start for Zampa in IPL. The deal SRH locked in is close to the base price only. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Adam Zampa Goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 2.4 Crore.

