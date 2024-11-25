Sunrisers Hyderabad came in to strike a deal for Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat who has played for them in the past and this time around, he will don the orange jersey once again. SRH sealed the deal for the price of INR 1 crore and did not let any other IPL franchise come in to get the pacer. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Brandon King, Pathum Nissanka, Steve Smith Go Unsold.

Jaydev Unadkat in IPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)