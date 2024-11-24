Mohammad Shami is all set to be part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the IPL 2025 season. SRH secured the deal for the star India pacer for INR 10.00 crore. Shami was a part of the Gujarat Titans who denied using their Right to Match card for the pacer. SRH will add another fast bowler to their squad for the Indian Premier League 2025 season. Mohammad Shami is all set to make a comeback. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Mohammed Shami Goes to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 10 Crore.

Mohammad Shami Joins Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2025

SOLD! 👌👌



Mohammad Shami goes to @SunRisers for INR 10 Crore! ⚡️⚡️#TATAIPLAuction— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

