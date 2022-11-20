Suryakumar Yadav scored a hundred and the bowlers came good as India beat New Zealand by 65 runs in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, November 20. The right-hander stood tall and continued his good form as he smashed 111* off just 51 balls with 11 fours and seven sixes. Tim Southee took a hat-trick as India finished with 191/6. With the ball in hand, India struck at regular intervals and never allowed New Zealand to settle in the run chase. Deepak Hooda starred with four wickets in 2.5 overs. Mohammad Siraj (2/24), Yuzvendra Chahal (2/26), Bhuveshwar Kumar (1/12) and Washington Sundar (1/24) were amongst the wicket-takers.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022 Result:

A convincing victory for #TeamIndia as they beat New Zealand by 65 runs with 7 deliveries to spare. India lead the series 1-0. Scorecard - https://t.co/mIKkpD4WmZ #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/BQXGGGgbx5 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)