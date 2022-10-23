Haris Rauf accounted for Suryakumar Yadav just when the Indian middle-order batsman was looking good. Rauf bowled a short delivery and SKY was looking to nudge it over keeper and slip fielder. However, he got the edge and Mohammed Rizwan took the catch. You can watch full video of Suryakumar Yadav dismissal here.

Suryakumar Yadav Dismissal Video

YOU DONT MESS WITH WRECK IT RAUF IN THE MCG pic.twitter.com/26uL1NaP9a — adi✨|| haris rauf cheerleader (@adidoescricket) October 23, 2022

