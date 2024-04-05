Suryakumar Yadav has joined the Mumbai Indians squad in IPL 2024. The world no 1 batter in T20 cricket had undergone surgery for an ankle injury and sports hernia and was under rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He was cleared to compete in the IPL by the NCA, and on Friday, April 5, he joined the camp of the five-time IPL champs. His return is a massive boost for the Mumbai Indians, with Hardik Pandya and her side remaining winless after three matches. This is also a welcome sign for Indian cricket team fans ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 in June. Rohit Sharma Enjoys Jet-Skiing, Spends Quality Time With Family During Mumbai Indians’ Break in the Midst of IPL 2024 (See Post).

Suryakumar Yadav Joins Mumbai Indians Squad in IPL 2024

