Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma has shared some adorable glimpses of him spending time with his family. His recent Instagram post features his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. Rohit captioned the post, "Mid-week". Rohit is currently part of the Indian Premier League 2024 and is playing for MI. The five-time champions lost their third consecutive match of the tournament against Rajasthan Royals. Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer To Feature in The Great Indian Kapil Show's Episode 2 on Netflix, Trailer Released (Watch Video)

Rohit Sharma Spends Time with Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

