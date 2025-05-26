Star cricketer Suryakumar Yadav added another milestone in his outstanding Indian Premier League (IPL) career. The veteran batter shattered Sachin Tendulkar's 15-year-old record of most runs for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Suryakumar Yadav achieved this historic feat during the IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. In the 2010 edition, Sachin Tendulkar amassed 610 runs and became the first batter to score 600 or more runs for the Mumbai Indians in the showpiece event. Interestingly, Suryakumar Yadav smashed 605 runs in 2023 and became the second player after the master blaster to hit more than 600 runs for the Mumbai-based franchise in the IPL tournament. Suryakumar Yadav Hits Most 25+ Scores in Indian Premier League Season, Achieves Feat During PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

Suryakumar Yadav Shatters Sachin Tendulkar's 15-Year-Old Record

Most runs for MI in an IPL season. 619* - Suryakumar Yadav (2025) 618 - Sachin Tendulkar (2010) 605 - Suryakumar Yadav (2023) 553 - Sachin Tendulkar (2011) 540 - Lendl Simmons (2015) 538 - Rohit Sharma (2013)#PBKSvsMI #PBKSvMI #MIvPBKS pic.twitter.com/sSiKhzPjSw — Latest news 💡 (@amankant7333) May 26, 2025

