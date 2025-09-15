Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill dedicated India's victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian Armed Forces. The India National Cricket Team totally outplayed the Pakistan National Cricket Team by seven wickets, in what was a totally one-sided contest in Group A, wherein the Men in Blue chased down a small total of 128 runs with ease, in just 15.5 overs. After the match, Suryakumar Yadav expressed solidarity with the Pahalgam terror attack victims while speaking at the post-match presentation. In a social media post, he wrote, "This win is dedicated to the armed forces of India and the victims of the Pahalgam attack. Jai Hind." Shubman Gill, India's T20I vice-captain, penned a post on X, a part of which read, "Today’s win is dedicated to the victims of Pahalgam and to our brave armed forces who continue to safeguard us." Gautam Gambhir Expresses Solidarity With Families of Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims, Thanks Indian Armed Forces For Operation Sindoor After IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates India's Win to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims and Indian Armed Forces

This win is dedicated to the armed forces of India and the victims of the Pahalgam attack. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ueF1cev152 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) September 14, 2025

Shubman Gill Shares Post Dedicating India's Win to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims and Indian Armed Forces

Today’s win is dedicated to the victims of Pahalgam and to our brave armed forces who continue to safeguard us. The spirit of India lives on both on and off the field. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HZWC1TDdr0 — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) September 14, 2025

