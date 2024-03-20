Players and umpires lay down on the ground as a swarm of bees took control of the cricket match between KSCA XI and Lancashire. It caused a buzzing interruption in between the matches as it stopped the play. Though it was short-lived but surely became the highlight of the match. All the players and umpires present on the field just lay down on the ground to keep themselves safe from the swarm of bees. Rahul Dravid’s Son Samit Dravid Plays Cut Shot Like His Father During KSCA XI vs Lancashire, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video Here

