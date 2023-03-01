A strange incident took place during a wedding procession in Maharashtra's Buldhana when a swarm of bees attacked a baraat after being irritated by the loud DJ music. Reportedly, the incident took place at Dusarbeed village in Sindhkhed taluka on Monday evening when the wedding procession was on its way to the venue. More than 250 people, including the groom, got injured in the bee attack. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. The wedding took place at around 8 with limited attendance after the initial treatment. Gurugram Dog Attack Video: 12-Year-Old Girl Narrowly Escapes Attack by Labrador Dog in Uniworld Garden City-2.

Swarm of Bees Attack Wedding Procession:

