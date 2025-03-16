A sudden swarm of bees attacked tourists visiting the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday. The unexpected incident led to panic among visitors, with many running for cover to escape the stings. Video showed that the bees targeted people near the main gate and the marble platform, causing several tourists to scatter in fear. Some tried to shield themselves behind the monument’s pillars, while others ran towards open spaces in an attempt to avoid the swarm. Bee Attack in Meerut: 74-Year-Old Man Dies After Swarm of Bees Stings Him at CCSU Campus in Uttar Pradesh, Over 100 Others Injured.

Swarm of Bees Causes Panic Among Tourists

