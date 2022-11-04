Glenn Maxwell struck a blazing half-century as Australia managed to score 168/8 in their last Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday, November 4. Maxwell's 54* came off 32 deliveries which included six fours and two sixes. For Afghanistan, Naveen Ul-Haq was their best bowler with figures of 3/21 in his four overs.

Australia vs Afghanistan Innings Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)