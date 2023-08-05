India are set to play West Indies in the second T20I game of the five-match series on August 6, 2023, Sunday in Georgetown, Guyana. Ahead of the second t20I, the Hardik Pandya-led team met the Indian High Commission in Guyana. The team was hosted by Dr K. J. Srinivasa, the High Commissioner of India. Following Team India’s meeting, their pictures went viral.

Team India Meets Indian High Commission

📸 Dr K. J. Srinivasa - High Commissioner of India - hosted #TeamIndia at the Indian High Commission in Guyana ahead of the second T20I. #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/iDFrrNJg4w — BCCI (@BCCI) August 5, 2023

