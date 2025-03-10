The India national cricket team players were presented with the iconic white jackets during the presentation ceremony after they won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title in Dubai on March 9. As has been the custom, the winning team of the Champions Trophy gets presented with special white jackets and the same was followed for India as well with BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) president Roger Binny doing the proceedings. After that, it was ICC Chairman Jay Shah who handed the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title to Indian captain Rohit Sharma. Sunil Gavaskar Dances in Joy As India National Cricket Team Stars Celebrate With ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title, Video Goes Viral.

India Players Presented With White Jackets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

ICC Chairman Jay Shah Presents Champions Trophy 2025 Title to Rohit Sharma

