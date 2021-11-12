India has announced the Test squad for the two-match series against New Zealand. Virat Kohli will join the team for the second Test. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in absence of Virat Kohli.

#TeamIndia squad for NZ Tests: A Rahane (C), C Pujara (VC), KL Rahul, M Agarwal, S Gill, S Iyer, W Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, A Patel, J Yadav, I Sharma, U Yadav, Md Siraj, P Krishna *Virat Kohli will join the squad for the 2nd Test and will lead the team. pic.twitter.com/FqU7xdHpjQ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 12, 2021

