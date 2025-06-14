South Africa win their first ICC title since 1998 as they beat Australia by 5 wickets in the final of the ICC Test Championship 2025 final at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Chasing 282 in the final innings, Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma stood tall with the former scoring a brilliant 136 and Bavuma supporting with a well-made 66. The duo helped South Africa finally get over the line and end their 27-year title curse. Fans were really elated to see their victory and took to social media to react. South Africa Win ICC WTC 2025; Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada Star as Proteas Beat Australia to Clinch First ICC Trophy Since 1998.

From Chokers to Champions

From "chokers" to champions. 🏆 South Africa rises from the ashes like a phoenix — shedding the weight of past heartbreaks, rewriting history in bold. An underdog story turned triumph. Cricket's most poetic redemption arc! The Proteas are World Test Champions. ✊🏽🇿🇦#WtcFinal2025 https://t.co/YQnLuCcUfT pic.twitter.com/PfHkBvoUwy — Vaani ✨ (@depressedsoul_0) June 14, 2025

If Someone Deserves to Win A World Cup, it's South Africa

If someone deserves to win a World Cup, it’s South Africa. We have all been part of that heartbreak. Each time the country that won wasn’t yours, you supported them. Klusener to Klassen. pic.twitter.com/j0uoaipZcZ — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 14, 2025

Turned Out to be A Change in Fortune

In 2019 when Faf was losing tosses after tosses, he brought Bavuma in the middle for the change of luck. Truly turned out to be a change in fortune for the South Africa Test cricket now. pic.twitter.com/MALVCu9Dq2 — Kaushik Kashyap (@CricKaushik_) June 14, 2025

Champions of the World

• Champions of the world in rugby • Champions of the world in cricket What other country can say this ? South Africa to the world 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/AlAcyVzk7A — Janty (@CFC_Janty) June 14, 2025

27 Years

27 years, 27 long years, and South Africa has won an ICC trophy after a test for the ages This test had everything, but most of all it had Temba Bavuma & Aiden Markram. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 14, 2025

Brilliant Win By South Africa

Brilliant win by South Africa… what a great Test match. 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/XTZjfngLLI — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 14, 2025

South Africa Broke the Curse

PSG - broke the curse. Tottenham - broke the curse. RCB - broke the curse. South Africa - broke the curse. — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) June 14, 2025

What A Moment

What a moment, South Africa 😭😭😭🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 Rightfully the streak of title wins start with the Test Championship 😉 Grab the next two in 2026 and 2027 now to complete the hattrick ❤️🇿🇦 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) June 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)