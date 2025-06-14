South Africa win their first ICC title since 1998 as they beat Australia by 5 wickets in the final of the ICC Test Championship 2025 final at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Chasing 282 in the final innings, Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma stood tall with the former scoring a brilliant 136 and Bavuma supporting with a well-made 66. The duo helped South Africa finally get over the line and end their 27-year title curse. Fans were really elated to see their victory and took to social media to react. South Africa Win ICC WTC 2025; Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada Star as Proteas Beat Australia to Clinch First ICC Trophy Since 1998.

