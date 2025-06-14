South Africa won the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 by beating Australia by five wickets in the final at the Lord's Cricket Ground. With this they won the ICC title that has eluded them since 1998. They made the final multiple times, but failed to go over the finishing line. It was finally under the captaincy of Temba Bavuma, they were able to finish the job in hand. Under Bavuma's captaincy, South Africa are yet to lose a Test match. Fans were elated to see South Africa finally cross the line and took to social media to share funny memes. South Africa Win ICC WTC 2025; Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada Star as Proteas Beat Australia to Clinch First ICC Trophy in 27 Years.

Former Captains Saluting Temba Bavuma

Former captains saluting Tenda Bavuma after South Africa Win🔥 pic.twitter.com/DKpar78nFy — Homie (@homelander_yyy) June 14, 2025

Aaram Se Bhai

Aaram se bhai Brigadier Temba Bavuma ne 27 saal baad ICC trophy 🏆 dilwai hai #WTCFinal #WtcFinal2025 pic.twitter.com/m5EQRTKYzx — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) June 14, 2025

The Wait of 27 Years Finally Ends

The wait of 27 years finally ends for South Africa❤️ Well done Brigadier Temba Bavuma 😍#WTCFinal #WtcFinal2025 pic.twitter.com/KEWcvq0Ei2 — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) June 14, 2025

Aiden Markram and Brigradier Temba Bavuma

Hazelwood never lost a final Starc never lost a final Cummins never lost a knockout as a captain Aiden Markram and Brigadier Temba Bavuma : pic.twitter.com/rP4KZglCYO — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) June 14, 2025

Supporting South Africa Feels Like

Supporting South Africa feels like pic.twitter.com/KKZpLK55ne — Manya (@CSKian716) June 14, 2025

South Africa After Winning WTC 2025

