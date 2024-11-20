The Thailand National Cricket Team is all set to battle it out against the Cambodia National Football Team in the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers B 2024. Thailand vs Cambodia T20 World Cup qualifiers match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar on Wednesday, November 20. The Cambodia vs Thailand match has a start time of 11:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers B 2024 matches will not be telecasted live on any TV channels due to the absence of any official broadcaster. Fans in India can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers B 2024 live streaming. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, Format, Previous Winners List and All You Need to Know.

Thailand vs Cambodia

🚨 #t20worldcup AsiaQualifier B ! 🚨



Our Thailand Men’s team are ready to take on Cambodia Men’s in the Second match of the @ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia QualifierB 2024 , Qatar .



#T20WorldCup #icc #asiaqualifiers #letsgothailand🇹🇭 #thailandvcambodia pic.twitter.com/mmxyp6u4Jx— Cricket Thailand (@ThailandCricket) November 19, 2024

