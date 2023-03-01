Thailand will cross swords against Indonesia in the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup 2023. The game is scheduled to be hosted at AIT Ground, Thailand. Unfortunately for Indian fans, ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2023 has no broadcasters in India. Hence the match between Thailand and Indonesia will not be telecasted live. Fans however can still watch the live streaming of this match on ACC's official YouTube channel. Spain Win T20I Match in 2 Balls After Bowling Out Isle of Man for 10 Runs.

Thailand vs Indonesia, ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2023

Big day in the #ACCChallengerCup as Saudi Arabia meets Myanmar and Thailand battles Indonesia. Who will be victorious? Prepare yourself for some exciting action. pic.twitter.com/EZ1TMCEpAj — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 28, 2023

