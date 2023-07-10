Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to share a small note for Sunil Gavaskar as the latter celebrated his 74th birthday on July 10. Wishes have poured in from all corners of the sports fraternity as the legendary cricketer turned 74 and Sachin, calling Gavaskar his 'idol', wrote, "..the man we all wanted to bat like while growing up. Happy birthday, Gavaskar sir!" He also shared a throwback picture of him during his India playing days, standing beside a smiling Gavaskar. Sunil Gavaskar Birthday Special: A Look at Achievements, Memorable Moments of Legendary Indian Batter As He Turns 74.

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Sunil Gavaskar on His Birthday

Happy birthday to my batting idol, the man we all wanted to bat like while growing up. Happy birthday, Gavaskar sir! pic.twitter.com/LdfmPy2w0S — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)