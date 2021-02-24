BCCI shares a video of Sachin Tendulkar on social media as he had become the first batsman to score a double hundred in ODIs.

#OnThisDay in 2010, the legendary @sachin_rt became the first batsman to score a double hundred in the ODIs. 👌👏 #TeamIndia To watch that special knock from the Master Blaster, click here 🎥 👉 https://t.co/DbYjKtJhi6 pic.twitter.com/5ie2RqDcI7 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2021

