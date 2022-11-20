Kiwi Quick Tim Southee continue to show his newfound T20 bowling skills as he bags a hat-trick in the game against India in the 2nd T20I at Mount Maunganui. This is the second hat-trick he has achieved in his T20I career.

Tim Southee Bags Second T20I Career Hat-trick

Hat-trick for Tim Southee, 2nd in his T20I career. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 20, 2022

