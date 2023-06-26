Chepauk Super Gillies will cross punches with Siechem Madurai Panthers in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 on Monday, June 26. The match will be played at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground and start at 7:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Tamil will provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Live Streaming and Telecast Details

A crucial match for @supergillies as they look to move up the table. Can @maduraipanthers continue their winning form and cause problems for #Chepauk? Tune-in to #CSGvSMP at #TNPLOnStarSports Today | 7 PM onwards | Star Sports 3 & Star Sports Tamil#TNPL2023 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/YGKyOt1qDi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 26, 2023

