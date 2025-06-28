Chepauk Super Gillies and Madurai Panthers are locking horns in the 25th match of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 on June 28. The Chepauk Super Gillies vs Madurai Panthers match of the TNPL 2025 is being hosted at the NPR College Ground in Pappanamalai. The Chepauk Super Gillies vs Madurai Panthers is set to begin at 3:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official telecast partner of TNPL 2025, and fans can watch the Chepauk Super Gillies vs Madurai Panthers live telecast on Star Sports 1 Tamil. Fans looking for online viewing options can also watch TNPL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan Clears Ravi Ashwin and Dindigul Dragons of Ball Tampering Allegations Made by Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Madurai Panthers match TNPL 2025 Match Details

