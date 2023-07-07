Lyca Kovai Kings are slated to take on Dindigul Dragons in Qualifier 1 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 on Friday, July 7. The match will be played at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground and it is slated to begin at 7:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Tamil will provide live telecast of this match. Fans who are interested in watching live streaming of this game can do so on the FanCode app and website. ‘Leap of Faith’ Murugan Ashwin Takes Sensational Flying Catch During TNPL 2023 Match Between Siechem Madurai Panthers and Dindigul Dragons (Watch Video).

TNPL 2023 Lyca Kovai Kings vs Dindigul Dragons

