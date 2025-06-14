Chepauk Super Gillies will lock horns with Lyca Kovai Kings in the first of two games on a 'Super Saturday' on June 14. The Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings match is set to be played at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground in Salem and it starts at 3:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The TNPL 2025 has Star Sports Network as its official broadcast partner and fans can watch the Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings live telecast on the Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channel. There's also an online viewing option as fans can watch TNPL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but only by purchasing a match/tour pass.Esakkimuthu A Bowls Four Consecutive No-Balls at the Death As SKM Salem Spartans Beat IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by Four Wickets in TNPL 2025 Thriller (Watch Video).

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings

இந்த மாதிரி ஒரு Class-ஆன Innings-ஐ Shahrukh இன்னைக்கும் ஆடுவாரா?🤩 📺 காணுங்கள் | TNPL 2025 | Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings | நாளை 3:00 PM | Star Sports தமிழில் #TNPLOnJioStar #TNPL #TNPL2025 pic.twitter.com/YJT9fANK63 — Star Sports Tamil (@StarSportsTamil) June 13, 2025

