Salem Spartans would lock horns with Ba11sy Trichy in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 on Sunday, June 18. The NPR College Ground in Dindigul would host the match, which would start at 3:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports network is the official broadcast partner of the tournament and the live telecast of this game will be available on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Tamil. Fans who wish to watch live streaming of this match can do so on the FanCode app and website. Most Expensive Ball in Cricket History: Abhishek Tanwar Concedes 18 Runs in 1 Delivery During TNPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

TNPL 2023 Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy

