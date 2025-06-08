Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Dindigul Dragons will be facing each other in the fifth match of TNPL 2025 (Tamil Nadu Premier League) on Sunday, June 8. The Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons match is scheduled to be played at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Cricket Ground in Coimbatore, from 7:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Tamil Nadu Premier League and fans can watch Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons TNPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channel. Those seeking online viewing options can watch the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons TNPL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match or a tour pass. TNPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Tamil Nadu Premier League Franchises for Season 9.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons

