In the battle of the bottom-tier sides, Lyca Kovai Kings will take on Siechem Madurai Panthers in match eight of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 on Wednesday, June 11. The Lyca Kovai Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers match will be played at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground in Coimbatore, and starts at 7:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the TNPL 2025, and fans can find viewing options of Lyca Kovai Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers live telecast on the Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channel. FanCode will provide TNPL 2025 live streaming, and fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Lyca Kovai Kings vs Siechem Madurai Panthers on its app and website, but after purchasing a pass. TNPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Tamil Nadu Premier League Franchises for Season 9.

TNPL 2025 Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)