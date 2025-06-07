Nellai Royal Kings will go up against Trichy Grand Cholas in the third match of TNPL 2025 (Tamil Nadu Premier League) on Saturday, June 7. The Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas match is set to be played at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground in Coimbatore and it starts at 7:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Tamil Nadu Premier League and fans can watch Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas TNPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channel. For those seeking an online viewing option, they can watch the Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas TNPL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match or a tour pass. TNPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of Tamil Nadu Premier League Season 9.

Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas

Saturday Special-ஆக ஒரு சிறப்பான போட்டி நமக்காக காத்திருக்கு! 🤩 📺 காணுங்கள் | TNPL 2025 | NRK vs TGC | இன்று, 7 PM, Star Sports Network-ல் மட்டும்#NammaOoruNammaGethu #TNPL2025 pic.twitter.com/alIEIzyPjd — Star Sports Tamil (@StarSportsTamil) June 7, 2025

