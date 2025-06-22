Looking to confirm a place in the playoffs, the Salem Spartans will take on the Dindigul Dragons in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 season. The Salem Spartans vs Dindigul Dragons match will be played at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli, on June 22 and start at 3:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official telecast partner of TNPL 2025, and fans can watch the Salem Spartans vs Dindigul Dragons live telecast on Star Sports 1 Tamil. Fans looking for online viewing options can also watch TNPL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing either a match or a tour pass. Comedy of Errors! Dindigul Dragons Players Commit Three Overthrows In One Ball to Concede Four Runs During TNPL 2025 Clash Against Siechem Madurai Panthers (Watch Video).

TNPL 2025 Live Streaming Online Salem Spartans vs Dindigul Dragons

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)