SKM Salem Spartans are battling against Trichy Grand Cholas in the seventh match of TNPL 2025 (Tamil Nadu Premier League) on Tuesday, June 10. The SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas match is set to be played at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground in Coimbatore and it starts at 7:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the TNPL 2025 and fans can watch the SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas live telecast on the Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channel. FanCode will provide TNPL 2025 live streaming and fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas live streaming on its app and website but after purchasing a match-pass worth 29 INR. TNPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Tamil Nadu Premier League Franchises for Season 9.

SKM Salem Spartans vs Trichy Grand Cholas TNPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)