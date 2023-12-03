Sachin Tendulkar penned an emotional post as he remembered late coach Ramakant Achrekar on his birth anniversary. Tendulkar, time and again, has highlighted the contribution made by Achrekar to his cricketing career and on his birth anniversary on December 3, the Master Blaster took to social media to share a note for his former master. "To the man who made me the cricketer I became! The lessons he taught me have stayed with me throughout my life. Remembering you all the more on your birth anniversary. Thank you so much for everything you did for me Achrekar Sir." Achrekar had breathed his last on January 2, 2019. Sunil Gavaskar Expresses Gratitude as Surat Railway Station Honors Cricket Great Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar Pens Emotional Post for Ramakant Achrekar

To the man who made me the cricketer I became! The lessons he taught me have stayed with me throughout my life. Remembering you all the more on your birth anniversary. Thank you so much for everything you did for me Achrekar Sir. pic.twitter.com/ZvBein61lK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 3, 2023

