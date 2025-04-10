April 10 will witness two in-form sides, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals, lock horns against each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match will be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium and begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). RCB is currently third in the table, while DC, which sits second, is the only franchise to remain undefeated in IPL 2025 so far, making this contest mouth-watering. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Gujarat Titans Move to Top Position After 58-Run Victory Against Rajasthan Royals.

Today IPL 2025 Match

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latestly (@latestly)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)