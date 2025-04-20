Another exciting double-header awaits fans in IPL 2025 with two fascinating matches lined up for fans on Sunday, April 20. Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the first match of the day. Days ago, these two teams had battled it out in a rain-curtailed encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where Shreyas Iyer and his men came out on top. This will be RCB's opportunity to secure some redemption for themselves. Next up, it will be Chennai Super Kings locking horns with Mumbai Indians in 'El Clasico' of the IPL. Earlier in IPL 2025, it was Chennai Super Kings coming out on top against Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians. Will there be a similar outcome this time, or would the Mumbai Indians fight back? IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Gujarat Titans Claim Top-Spot, Lucknow Super Giants Rise To Fourth in Standings.

IPL 2025 Schedule for April 20

