It is another exciting day in IPL 2025 as defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host Punjab Kings (PBKS). The KKR vs PBKS match is set to be played at the Eden Gardens and it gets underway at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). It was an absolute thriller the last time these two sides met in IPL 2025 with Punjab Kings coming out on top, defending the lowest total in the history of the IPL. Also, the KKR vs PBKS match will see Shreyas Iyer return to the Eden Gardens a year after he led the Knight Riders to the IPL title. Will KKR settle the score with Punjab Kings or would Shreyas Iyer and his men do the double over the defending champions? IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Sunrisers Hyderabad Jump to Eighth Place Following Crucial Victory Against Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2025 Schedule for April 28

