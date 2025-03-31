Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 12 of the IPL 2025 on Monday, March 31 in Mumbai. Both teams have had contrasting outcomes in their previous matches. Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians are yet to win a game in IPL 2025, having lost both matches that they have played so far. Kolkata Knight Riders, the defending champions, on the other hand, bounced back from a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first match of IPL 2025 and have gathered momentum heading into the MI vs KKR clash. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the MI vs KKR IPL 2025 clash and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 12.

IPL 2025 Schedule for March 31

