IPL 2025 is set to witness a thrilling clash as Lucknow Super Giants take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, May 19. The Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Three teams have already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs and while Sunrisers Hyderabad have already been eliminated, Lucknow Super Giants are still in contention. Will Rishabh Pant and his team do a double over Sunrisers Hyderabad, or would Pat Cummins and co spoil the party for Lucknow Super Giants with not many group stage matches left? IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings Qualify For Playoffs.

IPL 2025 Schedule for May 19

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)