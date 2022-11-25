Tom Latham looks in fine form as he scores a century against India in the 1st ODI at Auckland. His 76- ball hundred came at a time when New Zealand was in a bit of a trouble as they lost back-to-back wickets in Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell.

Tom Latham Scores Century Against India in 1st ODI

Hundred for Tom Latham, he is bossing an epic run chase at Eden Park, under pressure, he has played a magnificent knock. pic.twitter.com/9tfNEQqKRD — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 25, 2022

