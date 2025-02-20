Bangladesh national cricket team star batter Towhid Hridoy hammered his maiden century in One-Day Internationals (ODI). The right-handed batter achieved this milestone during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against the India national cricket team in Dubai on Thursday. Towhid Hridoy slammed his maiden ODI century in 114 deliveries. Hridoy also stitched a crucial sixth-wicket partnership of 154 runs off 206 deliveries with Jaker Ali in Champions Trophy history. Mohammed Shami Becomes Joint Second-Fastest To Achieves 200 ODI Wickets, Reaches Feat During IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Maiden ODI Century for Towhid Hridoy

Injured hone ke bawjood Hridoy ne Towhid kiya century. #INDvBAN — Aadarsh 💞 (@aadarshdixit2) February 20, 2025

