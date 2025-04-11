Ahead of the CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match, former Chennai Super Kings player and bowling coach Dwayne Bravo caught up with the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni at Chepauk. However, the Super Kings player-turned-Kolkata Knight Riders mentor was welcomed with a fun banter by MS Dhoni, where the CSK skipper called his former teammate a traitor. In the clip shared by CSK handle, Bravo first met with Jadeja, and then proceeded to meet MSD, who was having a batting session, but found some time to include in a fun chat with the KKR mentor. Check out the video below. MS Dhoni Captaincy Record in IPL: Here's MSD's Win-Loss Stats As Skipper in Indian Premier League As He Once Again Takes Charge of CSK Replacing Injured Ruturaj Gaikwad.

MS Dhoni Engages in Fun Banter With Dwayne Bravo

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)