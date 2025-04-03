Star cricketer Kamindu Mendis made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Sri Lankan cricketer played the match against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. During the match, Mendis showcased his Ambidextrous skills when he bowled with his right arm to Angkrish Raghuvanshi and with his left arm to Venkatesh Iyer. The incident happened during the 13th over of the match when Kamindu was introduced to the attack by the SRH captain Pat Cummins. On the fourth delivery, the debutant removed Raghuvanshi for 50 runs. Ambidextrous Bowler Kamindu Mendis Bowls With His Right-Arm to Angrkish Raghuvanshi and With Left-Arm to Venkatesh Iyer During KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Match, Fans Share Funny Memes (See Pics).

Kamindu Mendis Shows Off Ambidextrous Skills!

