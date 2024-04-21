Travis Head Reacts After Scoring 32-Ball 89 During DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Match, Says 'I Have Never Seen A Batting Unit Like It' (Watch Video)

Travis Head powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to another emphatic victory. His partnerships with Abhishek Sharma has shattered records as well. Following the win, Head opened up on the performance of SRH.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 21, 2024 12:31 PM IST

Travis Head has been in a scintillating form in the ongoing IPL 2024 having scored a century in the last match against RCB and now has 32-ball 89 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. His innings powered SRH to mammoth totals multiple times which eventually resulted in big victories. After the match Travis Head shared his reactions on his partnership with Abhishek Sharma and how SRH as a batting team looks like. Fans loved how he has enjoyed his role and made the video viral on social media. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma Rewrite T20 Record Books After Match-Winning Partnership in Powerplay During DC vs SRH IPL 2024.

Travis Head Reacts After Scoring 32-Ball 89 During DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Match

