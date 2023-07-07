Ravichandran Ashwin came up with a unique tweet for MS Dhoni to wish him on his 42nd birthday. The legendary former Indian captain received wishes from all around the cricket fraternity and Ashwin, taking to Twitter, wrote, "Tweeting on July 7th without wishing the great man a happy birthday can prove to be catastrophic. Happy birthday Mahi bhai." However, that wasn't it. He went on to add as a 'disclaimer' that this would be his last birthday wish for others on Twitter as he would be wishing them directly from now. Later, he wrote that this disclaimer was meant for the 'gossip mongers and story spinners'. ‘My Go-to Man Since 2009..’ Ravindra Jadeja Comes Up With A Special Wish For MS Dhoni on His 42nd Birthday.

Ravichandran Ashwin Comes up With Unique Birthday Wish for MS Dhoni

Tweeting on July 7th without wishing the great man a happy birthday can prove to be catastrophic. 😂😂Happy birthday Mahi bhai. #disclaimer this will be my last birthday wish on Twitter for anyone. I believe I will stick to wishing them directly or call them. The disclaimer… — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) July 7, 2023

