The UAE National Cricket Team is all set to battle it out against the Saudi Arabia National Football Team in the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers B 2024. The UAE vs Saudi Arabia T20 World Cup qualifiers match will be played at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, November 20. The UAE vs Saudi Arabia match has a start time of 04:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers B 2024 matches will not be telecasted live on any TV channels due to the absence of any official broadcaster. Fans in India can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers B 2024 live streaming. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, Format, Previous Winners List and All You Need to Know.

UAE vs Saudi Arabia ICC T20 World Cup Asia Qualifiers B 2024

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier B is set to light up🔥🏏 Watch as 7 nations battle it out for glory and a step closer to World Cup! Dates: 19th - 28th November 2024 Venues: > 🏟️ West End International Cricket Stadium > 🏟️ UDST Cricket Ground pic.twitter.com/wbjcw6y5i3 — Qatar Cricket Association (@qa_cricket) November 18, 2024

